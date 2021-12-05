Team 2.0 beats Team Black & Gold at NXT WarGames 2021

WWE went an interesting route with its main event WarGames match at the pay-per-view (PPV) of the same name tonight (Sun., Dec. 5, 2021) at the Performance Center in Orlando, Florida. They put together a team, Tommaso Ciampa, Johnny Gargano, Pete Dunne, and LA Knight, who called themselves Team Black & Gold, of the old guard and put them up against a team, Bron Breakker, Tony D’Angelo, Carmelo Hayes, Grayson Waller, who called themselves Team 2.0, of the new guys. Considering the entire point of rebranding NXT was to push new talent, one might think they were more or less spoiling the outcome.

One would be correct.

They worked some clever spots along the way, and, much like the women’s match before it, there was a lot of furniture involved. Waller took not one but two big bumps through a table in this one, with a special shout to Hayes for getting lawn darted into a trash can.

When they got to the match beyond, it was basically an extended beatdown in favor of Team Black & Gold. The new guys did a ton of selling, taking a lot of offense across both rings. Eventually, Team 2.0 threw the kitchen sink at the old guard and in the end, it was Breakker who pinned Ciampa after putting him through a table in the corner.

Despite the fact that the new guys were painted as the heels here, leading to a strange sort of situation where fans were cheering for the old the company is currently in the process of moving away from, they stood tall to close the show as commentary put over a “seismic shift” having taken place.

