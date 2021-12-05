Duke Hudson gets his head shaved (a little) at WarGames

A few weeks back, Duke Hudson, eager to both show off his poker skills and separate a sucker from his money, invited Cameron Grimes to his table for a game. He lost. They had a POKER SHOWDOWN in the ring as a rematch, and again he lost. Turns out, his skill was no match for Grimes’ ignorance.

That’s Texas Hold ‘Em for ya.

Somehow, this all led to a hair vs. hair match at tonight’s (Sun., Dec. 5, 2021) NXT WarGames pay-per-view in Orlando, Florida. They created some backstory for it, with Grimes saying he kept his longer hair and beard as a reminder of where he came from.

Naturally, then, he was the one to win the match and, therefore, got to shave Hudson’s head right there in the middle of the ring. He only got part of the way there before Hudson came to, panicked, and ran off holding his freshly buzzed head.

Poor fella. You gotta know when to fold ‘em!

