Von Wagner tries to turn on Kyle O’Reilly, gets destroyed

There’s a lot of talk surrounding Kyle O’Reilly and his contract status with WWE. His deal is reportedly up soon and there’s plenty of reason to believe he may be leaving the promotion like his former Undisputed ERA stablemates before him.

That was the backdrop, at least the reality side of it, to his match at WarGames tonight (Sun., Dec. 5, 2021) in Orlando, Florida, where he teamed with Von Wagner to challenge Imperium for the NXT tag team titles. The backdrop to the match in storyline was O’Reilly took a while to trust Wagner, thinking he had ill intentions, but they managed to work well enough together to earn a title shot.

Well, they went out and tore the house down here. Really, this match was much better than it had any business being.

In the end, though, they came up short. What that means for O’Reilly’s future is anybody’s guess. The crowd in the building, knowing all this, chanted “thank you, Kyle.”

Then, because of course he did, Wagner tried to turn on his partner. I say “tried to” because he failed miserably and got destroyed for it:

Fantastic.

If that was O’Reilly’s last match in NXT, he went out on a damn good one. Then again, Wagner is claiming he’s going to kick his ass, so we’ll see what happens.

