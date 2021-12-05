WWE NXT WarGames goes live on Peacock in the U.S. and WWE Network elsewhere tonight (Sun., Dec. 5, 2021) at 8 pm ET from the Performance Center in Orlando, Florida. But the promotion is also offering a free live stream of its pre-show starting a half-hour beforehand, and you can watch it right here!

You’ll get all the usual highlight packages to get you up to speed on all the feuds and angles heading into WarGames. A panel of experts will break down how we got here and analyze tonight’s match-ups before the special event goes live.

As of right now, there is no match scheduled for the show.

The show starts at 7:30 pm ET, so remember to come back and join us here for the live stream you see above!

Don’t forget to check out complete results and live match coverage of the entire WarGames event by clicking here.