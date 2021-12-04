Raquel Gonzalez on a Royal Rumble appearance: ‘Let’s hope’

We’re coming up on the end of 2021, and NXT is preparing to hold its final event of the year, WarGames. After that, attention turns to the main roster’s New Year’s show, Day 1, before we get the start of the build to WrestleMania next year with the annual Royal Rumble event.

It’s a fun time! There’s a lot to be excited about.

Because NXT is about to hold its next show, stars from that show are doing media. That includes Raquel Gonzalez, who was asked by PW Insider if she wants to declare for the Rumble next year. She played coy in response:

“Oh, I wish that could, but I don’t know. You know, it’s I love the Rumble, I love the Rumble. I just... Let’s hope right, let’s see, Let’s wait and see.”

Gonzalez, who will wrestle in one of the WarGames matches on the show tomorrow night, isn’t far removed from a run as women’s champion. With a youth movement taking over in NXT, and the company seemingly intent on pushing as many new stars as possible, it’s not unreasonable to think she could be in line for a main roster call up.

And, hey, they’re going to need some women to fill out the list of 30 entrants anyway. Why not Gonzalez?

Would you like it?