Scarlett Bordeaux on her WWE release: ‘I‘ve gone from pissed to excited’

During a virtual meet & greet for The Asylum Wrestling Store, Scarlett Bordeaux spoke about her two years with WWE in NXT, and her release last month along with fiancé Karrion/Killer Kross.

Scarlett speaks fondly about her time at the Performance Center in Orlando, but is excited for new challenges:

“You know, I wasn’t stressed because NXT was awesome, it really was. But, I was quite bored for the last six months. Obviously, I wasn’t doing very much. I’m excited for the first time in a really long time and I’m happy and I feel joy. I felt content at WWE, but now I feel joy and excitement.”

The 30 year old talked about how she came to that optimism in the future after she and Kross found out they were getting cut:

“So, the night I got the call we were together, and he [Kross] was actually dropping me off at the airport. My first reaction was pretty pissed because I was like, ‘We’re awesome.’ That’s how I felt. ‘We’re awesome. We got all the boxes marked off.’ I’m confident in what we can do and what our worth is. But then I got really excited and confident. “People compared the way I was typing on Twitter to a girl that had just been broken up with, like, ‘I’m going to get super hot and successful and make you guys jealous,’ and I felt like, hell yeah, let’s do everything I want to do now and everything I wasn’t allowed to do. I got to do a magazine cover that’s coming up. All these photoshoots and signings and within two days my entire December was booked, so it went from being pissed to excited and not once did I cry. I thought that at least at one point I’d be really devastated but that has not happened once. I’ve just gone from pissed the first night to excited and happy.”

Sounds like the right approach to me, especially considering how in demand Scarlett seems to be.

She says she’s going to dish more to Renee Paquette on an upcoming podcast, but in the meantime, where do you think Scarlett — and Kross, since it sounds like they’ll stick together as an act — will land when their non-competes are up?

