Xia Li debuts on next week’s SmackDown

Xia Li was officially moved from NXT to SmackDown in the October WWE Draft. For the past few weeks, her arrival on the blue brand has been hyped with illustrated, comic book style vignettes for her new “defender of the vulnerable, destroyer of oppressors” gimmick.

The latest debuted on the episode that aired last night (Dec. 3), and it heralds Li’s actual debut on next week’s show from Houston:

She really hates vultures, y’all.

We’ll see how the gimmick works out. Xia was always someone I hoped they’d do more with on NXT. Will SmackDown give her that chance, or just be another issue of What If?

The beginnings of an answer to that question will join a Jeff Hardy vs. Happy Corbin that was set-up by Hardy & Drew McIntyre flossing on Corbin & Mad Cap Moss last night, and a Sonya Deville/Naomi match that might just be the authority figure’s latest way to mess with The Glow-ster.

Sound like a good way to spend a Friday night?