Raw is running Big E vs. Kevin Owens back, this time in a steel cage

For the second straight Monday, we’re getting a Kevin Owens vs. Big E non-title match on Raw.

That bout was last week’s main event, and ended in a disqualification that also turned Day 1’s WWE championship match into a Triple Threat. In an effort to keep Seth Rollins from getting involved this time, WWE’s announced the do-over on the Dec. 6 show from Memphis will take place in a steel cage.

Becky Lynch’s Raw Women’s title will be on the line Monday night, when Liv Morgan gets her shot at the big time. And we also learned that Edge’s program with The Miz & Maryse will continue with more verbal jousting when the Rated R Superstar is the guest on Miz TV.

Raw faces even stiffer competition than usual in the ratings next week, as ESPN’s Monday Night Football will feature a big game between division rivals with playoff implications when the New England Patriots visit the Buffalo Bills.

Will Edge, a steel cage, and a title match help WWE & USA hold their own? Are you pumped for this Raw‘s Dec. 6 line-up?