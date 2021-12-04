Seems Brock Lesnar wasn’t the only former WWE champ to return on SmackDown & immediately get a Day 1 title shot

Brock Lesnar wasn’t the only former WWE champ to return on the Dec. 3 SmackDown. The Hand of the King (of the Ring) was also back, BAY-BEE!

It also seems like Lesnar wasn’t the only who came back to set himself up with a Day 1 title shot against The Bloodline. Kofi Kingston — who was written off by an Usos attack so he could be with his family as his wife gave birth to their first daughter — not only helped his liege King Woods during his latest showdown with Jimmy & Jey. The New Day duo also made it clear after the match the want a SmackDown Tag Team title shot at the Jan. 1, 2022 PPV in Atlanta.

With the latest chapters in both the epic Lesnar vs. Reigns and Usos vs. New Day rivalries on deck, WWE’s first PPV of the new year is shaping up to be can’t miss.

Check out the set-up for both those title bouts, along with the rest of the highlights from the blue brand:

Brock Lesnar demands that Sami Zayn challenge Roman Reigns immediately

Sasha Banks vs. Shayna Baszler

Drew McIntyre and Jeff Hardy silence “Happy Talk”

Xia Li sends a warning to those who would underestimate her

Viking Raiders vs. Los Lotharios

Kofi Kingston returns to help King Woods unleash chaos upon The Usos

Brock Lesnar’s reinstatement causes turmoil

Toni Storm hits Charlotte Flair with a pie to the face

Cesaro vs. Sheamus

Brock Lesnar attacks Sami Zayn to face Roman Reigns at Day 1

Los Lotharios promise their looks will get them the titles (Digital Exclusive)

Charlotte Flair is irate after being humiliated by Toni Storm (Digital Exclusive)

