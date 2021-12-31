Raw guest host Betty White dies; Golden Girls superfan Xavier Woods reacts

Sad news on the last day of the year, as TMZ reports the legendary Betty White has died. She was 99, and would have celebrated her 100th birthday on Jan. 17, 2022.

The comedy icon has most famous for her roles on The Mary Tyler Moore Show and Golden Girls, but she did cross over to the world of pro wrestling. During the years that WWE brought in celebrity guest hosts for Raw each Monday, White had a memorable turn on the Feb. 10, 2014 episode.

In addition to being moved by the Los Angeles crowd chanting her name, and promising Big Show they were going to kick some ass, Ms. White interacted with The Bellas, Eva Marie, Natalya, Vickie Guerrero, John Cena...

... and the New Age Outlaws...

Xavier Woods, aka Austin Creed — the current roster’s most prominent fan of her work as Rose Nylund — offered his thoughts to Betty’s family and friends.

I hope that the people who were lucky enough to be close to her are doing alright. Call your loved ones and let them know what they mean to you. #BettyWhite — Austin Creed - King of The Ring (@AustinCreedWins) December 31, 2021

Amen, King.

Thanks for being all of our friend, Betty White.