WWE’s top moment of 2021 is a no-brainer

Today is New Year’s Eve, and WWE will be revealing its top 10 moments of 2021 during SmackDown’s usual time slot tonight on FS1 at 8 pm ET.

There are plenty of great moments to choose from, of course, but only one moment can rank number one. So which one is it?

Big E cashing in the Money in the Bank contract to win the WWE championship certainly ranks near the top of the list, but the stage of Raw isn’t quite as grand as WrestleMania.

The drama between Roman Reigns, Paul Heyman, and Brock Lesnar has my vote for the most consistently compelling storyline in WWE throughout 2021, but I’m not sure that any singular moment from the feud stands head and shoulders above the pack. Their lone match at Crown Jewel had a sudden ending and didn’t deliver at the highest level. The best moment from this story is the most recent one, where Lesnar annihilated the Bloodline after Reigns fired Heyman.

However, there is one moment that captures everything great about pro wrestling, and it happened when Sasha Banks defended the SmackDown women’s championship against Bianca Belair in the main event of night one of WrestleMania 37. It was a historic match between two Black women that represented something much bigger than just another pro wrestling title bout. You could see the emotion on full display from Belair early in the match, and Sasha Banks cried too.

Their match was the culmination of Bianca’s big push, which included a Royal Rumble win during the buildup. Getting from Royal Rumble to WrestleMania was rough at times, but once we did get to the biggest card of the year, with live fans back in the building for the first time in a long time, it was obvious that nothing would top this. Banks and Belair put on one of the best matches of the year and proved why they rightfully belonged in the WrestleMania main event spotlight. The babyface went over, the crowd went home happy after a great first night of WrestleMania, and it was clear that Belair and Banks created the best moment of the year in WWE.

This one is a no-brainer to me, Cagesiders. But now it’s your turn, so let us know in the comments below what you think is WWE’s very best moment of 2021.