Kickoff Tag match

Cesaro’s had issues with his old partner Sheamus and his ally Ridge Holland for weeks. Ricochet’s crossed paths with all three in multi-man matches. WWE’s new New Year’s Day PPV needed something for the pre-show.

The Road to Day 1

As the new SmackDown roster was settling in after this year’s Draft, Holland was excited to meet his hero Sheamus, a fellow brawler from the other side of the Atlantic. Cesaro had a word of warning for the former rugby player about trusting the Celtic Warrior. That probably would have been enough to start a feud, but Holland helping Sheamus earn the final spot on the blue brand’s Survivor Series team (in a 4way that also featured Ricochet) sealed the deal.

The Swiss Superman has since tangled with both heels in singles action, mostly coming out on the losing end of things due to Holland & Sheamus being dirty rotten scoundrels. Cesaro got a measure of payback when he helped ensure the Irishman was eliminated from last Friday’s 12 Days of Christmas Gauntlet Match. And when sore loser Sheamus went after Ricochet following said elimination, even though it didn’t immediately lead to the One And Only’s own elimination - it did provide motivation for Ricochet to join forces with Cesaro.

What to watch for

It’s a solid build, especially for a Kickoff match. The main focus should be on if we get any more insight into Holland’s potential, or any sign WWE might inch Ricochet up the card.

But as this program has used Sheamus & Cesaro’s history as rivals who turned into five-time WWE Tag champs, it definitely makes me long for a reunion. Both 40-something men are secure in their current positions in the company, but a reunion of The Bar would be pretty sweet. They could still continue to work with younger talent, and mostly put them over. But revisiting their rivalries with acts like The Usos and New Day, and establishing news ones with groups like Viking Raiders and Shinsuke Nakamura & Boogs? Sign me up. Heck, figure out a reason to put Ric & Ridge together and have them beef with The Bar.

Let me know if I’m alone in wanting that, Cagesiders. And for Day 1 tomorrow in Atlanta, let us know...