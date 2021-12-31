WWE’s Top 10 moments of 2021 open thread

Here’s a place to hang out with the Cageside community and relive WWE’s top 10 moments of 2021, airing tonight on FS1 in lieu of SmackDown’s typical weekly broadcast.

The teaser video for tonight’s broadcast suggests we’ll see the following topics mentioned during the show:

Bad Bunny teaming up with Damian Priest to battle The Miz & John Morrison at WrestleMania 37

Bianca Belair and Sasha Banks wrestling in the main event of that card

Becky Lynch and Brock Lesnar returning to WWE at SummerSlam

Edge and Seth Rollins putting on a match of the year candidate inside Hell in a Cell at Crown Jewel

Big E and Bobby Lashley winning the WWE championship

John Cena’s surprise return at Money in the Bank

The top 10 moments won’t be complete without the Universal champion, Roman Reigns

Which moment will rank number one? There’s only one way to find out, and that’s by tuning in to FS1 at 8 pm ET to watch WWE’s Top 10 moments of 2021. And please join your fellow Cagesiders in the comments of this open thread to discuss the results and enjoy the very best moments that WWE had to offer in 2021.