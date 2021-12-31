Raw Tag Team championship match

In early December, Raw booked a four-team tournament to decide the next challengers for Randy Orton & Riddle’s belts. The first round all happened on one show. The second took a while, but it’s all led to WWE’s Jan. 1 PPV.

The Road to Day 1

Those first round matches happened on Dec. 6, and the most notable thing that happened in Street Profits and The Mysterios wins came when we saw the early signs of the split between AJ Styles & Omos.

Undisclosed injuries to Montez Ford & Rey Mysterio kept the finals match-up from happening until three weeks later, but when it happened, it didn’t disappoint.

While Ford & Angelo Dawkins were earning this shot, the champs watched from backstage.

What to watch for

This should be a good match, but it’s also worth noting that RK-Bro have been focused on an issue with Alpha Academy that started after they lost to the Profits earlier this month. That could play into this one, and really, it’s about the only reason to think this won’t just be another successful defense for the flip-flopped one and his pal Randy.

But maybe you're smelling a swerve?