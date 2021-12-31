Share All sharing options for: WWE Day 1 full match previews: Reigns vs. Lesnar, Lynch vs. Morgan, more!

WWE is kicking off 2022 in style, with a big New Year’s Day event in the ATL!

Day 1 comes our way via Peacock (in the U.S.), WWE Network (everywhere else), and traditional PPV (lots of places) on Sat., Jan. 1 from State Farm Arena in Atlanta.

The show is headlined with the latest clash between Universal champion Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar. Reigns’ cousins The Usos will also defend their SmackDown Tag Team titles against their legendary rivals The New Day.

On the Raw side of the roster, Big E has three challengers for his WWE belt — Kevin Owens, Seth Freakin’ Rollins, and Bobby Lashley. Liv Morgan tries again to get the red brand Women’s title from Becky Lynch, and RK-Bro defend their Raw Tag championship against Street Profits.

Plus, Edge vs. Miz, and Drew McIntyre takes on Madcap Moss.

In this stream, you’ll find everything you need to get ready for everything coming our way at Day 1!

A free pre-show streams on all WWE’s online channels (and right here at cSs) at 7 pm ET. The PPV event begin at 8 pm ET.