WWE might just add more main roster stars to NXT if this keeps happening

The ratings and viewership data are in for this week’s (Dec. 28) episode of NXT.

According to Showbuzz Daily, NXT garnered 662,000 viewers for a 0.16 rating point in the 18-49 year old demographic. The show finished 15th place in the demo rating on cable for the night. These numbers are a significant improvement over last week’s 591,000 viewers, record low 0.11 demo rating, and 46th place finish.

This episode was the go-home show for the upcoming New Year’s Evil special next Tues., Jan. 4, 2022, in Orlando. WWE has added main roster stars AJ Styles and Matt Riddle to current NXT storylines, and with these results, perhaps we’ll see more of that happening in the coming weeks. Or maybe it’s kidnapping angles that are the big needle-movers. Who really knows?

NXT champion Tommaso Ciampa and Bron Breakker are scheduled to fight for the title in the main event of New Year’s Evil, but they did not actually appear live on this go-home show.

This week’s demo rating of 0.16 is the fourth best number for NXT since rebranding in mid-September.

Feel free to jump into the comments to let us know what you think of NXT’s ratings bounce. In the meantime, here’s our usual look at NXT’s viewership and 18 - 49 year old demo rating since they moved to Tuesdays after WrestleMania 37.

For complete results and the live blog for NXT this week click here. To read a recap & review of the night’s show click here. For a full playlist of the show click here.