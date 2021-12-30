Ricochet is added to Day 1 card after impressive gauntlet run

One of WWE’s most effective booking tools in recent years has been the use of a gauntlet match to get a wrestler over. Kofi Kingston, Shinsuke Nakamura, and Seth Rollins are some of the most recent examples of wrestlers who received a push after surviving for a very long time in a gauntlet match.

Ricochet hopes to join that group after his showing last week on SmackDown in a 12-man gauntlet match, where he defeated former WWE champions like Sheamus and Jinder Mahal, before being pinned by Sami Zayn.

With that in mind, WWE has announced a tag team match for the Day 1 Kickoff show, which will take place this Saturday (Jan. 1, 2022) in Atlanta, Georgia. Ricochet teams with Cesaro to take on Sheamus and Ridge Holland. Cesaro has been wrestling these two heels over the last month, and now Ricochet gets to join their fight.

Here’s the updated Day 1 match card:

Roman Reigns (c) vs. Brock Lesnar (Universal championship)

Big E (c) vs. Kevin Owens vs. Seth Rollins vs. Bobby Lashley (WWE championship)

Becky Lynch (c) vs. Liv Morgan (Raw women’s championship)

The Usos (c) vs. The New Day (SmackDown tag team championship)

RK-Bro (c) vs. Street Profits (Raw tag team championship)

Edge vs. the Miz

Drew McIntyre vs. Madcap Moss

Cesaro & Ricochet vs. Sheamus & Ridge Holland (Kickoff show)

