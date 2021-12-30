The Rock calls out Vin Diesel’s ‘manipulation’ and says he will never return to Fast & Furious

The Rock vs. Vin Diesel continues to be the biggest money match that could possibly be booked on pay-per-view.

Diesel’s “tough love” approach to moviemaking didn’t mesh well with The Rock, who chose to depart the Fast & Furious franchise as a result of their differing philosophies. Their beef went public years ago, and it’s pretty obvious that Dwayne thinks Vin Diesel is a candy ass.

Last month, Diesel further demonstrated why he is such a candy ass with his passive aggressive pitch to get The Rock to rejoin the Fast & Furious franchise. It turns out that Diesel’s approach once again failed to win The Rock over.

In an interview with CNN, Johnson reacts to Vin’s pitch and says there is no chance he will return to Fast & Furious:

“I was very surprised by Vin’s recent post. This past June, when Vin and I actually connected not over social media, I told him directly - and privately - that I would not be returning to the franchise. I was firm yet cordial with my words and said that I would always be supportive of the cast and always root for the franchise to be successful, but that there was no chance I would return. I privately spoke with my partners at Universal as well, all of whom were very supportive as they understand the problem. Vin’s recent public post was an example of his manipulation. I didn’t like that he brought up his children in the post, as well as Paul Walker’s death. Leave them out of it. We had spoken months ago about this and came to a clear understanding. My goal all along was to end my amazing journey with this incredible ‘Fast & Furious’ franchise with gratitude and grace. It’s unfortunate that this public dialogue has muddied the waters. Regardless, I’m confident in the ‘Fast’ universe and its ability to consistently deliver for the audience, and I truly wish my former co-stars and crew members the best of luck and success in the next chapter.”

In short, The Rock believes that Vin Diesel tried to manipulate him into rejoining the team by invoking his kids and Paul Walker’s death. The Rock says he privately addressed his decision with Diesel months ago. That Diesel still decided to go public with his pitch and put unnecessary pressure on The Rock is a slimeball move.

Good on The Rock for laying the smack down on this jabroni and reiterating that he’s finished with the Fast & Furious franchise.