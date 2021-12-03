Brock Lesnar returns, immediately gets title match at next WWE PPV

Did you think there was any chance Sami Zayn would get a legitimate title shot and pose any kind of threat to WWE ultimately booking Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar for the Day 1 pay-per-view on Jan. 1, 2022, in Atlanta, Georgia.

If you did, dear reader, I am here to inform you he did not, in fact, have a snowball’s chance in hell of ever doing so.

That played out during Friday Night SmackDown this week, when Lesnar made his triumphant return from suspension, manipulated Zayn into taking his shot at the title on the same show, then beat him up just before said title match, all but ensuring a defeat that was all but assured anyway.

Reigns quickly submitted Zayn.

It is, then, official: Lesnar will challenge Reigns for the Universal title in yet another main event PPV meeting between the two.

The updated match card: