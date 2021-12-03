We’re back to Cesaro vs. Sheamus

WWE announced today that Cesaro vs. Sheamus will take place on this week’s episode of Friday Night SmackDown, a fairly noteworthy show considering it will feature the return of Brock Lesnar. We’ve been here before, many, many times.

A search of matches involving the two over on the hugely resourceful Cagematch.net yields, I shit you not, 462 items spanning from 2010 up to today. They’ve been involved in too many matches together, both as opponents and teammates.

They had a U.S. title program back in 2014, a best-of-seven series in 2016, linked up to form The Bar in 2018 through 2019, and are now back at it again in 2021, this time as opponents once more. That’s not including the two passing each other by in battle royals or Royal Rumbles or multi-man matches and what have you.

The matches are usually very good, and even great at times. It’s just… I mean… how many times can we go back to seeing the same guys wrestling each other before we’ve had our fill of it? I suppose we should be thankful there’s a new wrinkle in Ridge Holland, who is trying to make a name for himself on the main roster?

I don’t know. I’m just feeling a bit of fatigue here, and you can argue that’s a problem that extends beyond just match-ups like this.

Either way, see you tonight on SmackDown.