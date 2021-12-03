It’s a big news day for DC projects starring WrestleMania 28 & 29’s main eventers

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and John Cena will forever be linked in pro wrestling sports entertainment history by their Twice in a Lifetime WrestleMania rivalry that stretched from 2011-2013. And the more Cena follows Johnson’s blueprint outside of Hollywood, the more they’ll be linked outside of WWE, too.

Both men are already part of the Fast & Furious franchise. Soon, DJ will join Cena in the DC Extended Universe of television shows and films. Today (Dec. 3), we got teases for both former WWE champions’ next Warner superhero projects.

We’re still waiting for a full trailer for Rocky’s take on Black Adam (aka, what if Capt. Marvel Shazam was a villain/anti-hero). There was tiny bit of footage in a video about the production earlier this year, but that only featured a cloaked look at the star lightning-ing a merc to death. What Johnson have us today isn’t much more, but it at least features part of his in-character face:

“You’re right.

Superheroes don’t kill bad people.

But I do.” ~ #BlackAdam



The hierarchy of power in the DC Universe is changing.



I’m pumped to share with you our new @TotalFilm subscriber cover.



Newsstand cover DROPS NEXT 12/9 #TotalFilm#2022Preview#TheManInBlack pic.twitter.com/RoBTxJNIcR — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) December 3, 2021

Black Adam doesn’t hit theaters until July 29, 2022. But we only have a little more than a month before Cena’s Peacemaker drops. The HBO Max series based on his character from this past summer’s The Suicide Squad premieres on Jan. 13, 2022. A full trailer for it hit this morning, and as Christopher Smith would say, it’s dope af.

Cena’s turn as Jakob Torretto in F9 was a pretty big miss for me, but he’s struck gold working with James Gunn on The Suicide Squad and now Peacemaker. If this trailer is any indication, the show will continue to play to his goofy/cocky strengths while giving us more of Peacemaker’s sadness and longing for connection — a Gunn staple, and something we only got glimpses of from Cena in the movie.

Let us know what your excitement level is for Black Adam and Peacemaker, and congrats to WrestleMania 28 & 29’s main eventers.

Those guys just might have a career outside WWE...