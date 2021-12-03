WWE SmackDown comes waltzing back into our lives tonight (Dec. 3, 2021) with a show emanating from the AT&T Center in San Antonio, Texas, featuring all the latest build to the Day 1 pay-per-view event coming up on January 1, 2022.

Advertised for tonight: Brock Lesnar’s suspension has been lifted and he will return to SmackDown television. How will Roman Reigns, Paul Heyman, and Adam Pearce react to the return of the Beast Incarnate?

Lost in the shadow of Brock’s return is the fact that Sami Zayn has earned the next Universal title match against Reigns. We should find out more details tonight on when, or if, that match will take place.

Come right back here at 8 pm ET when the SmackDown live blog kicks off once the show starts on FOX. It will be below this line here. (Note: Going forward, there will be no ban on GIFs or images in the live blog threads. Feel free to post as you wish.)

WWE SMACKDOWN RESULTS AND LIVE BLOG FOR DEC. 3