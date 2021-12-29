Liv Morgan, Shotzi & Britt Baker react to Toni Storm’s WWE exit

The wrestling world if processing the surprising — but maybe not that surprising? — news that Toni Storm has left WWE. The Auckland, New Zealand-born 26 year old reportedly asked for and was granted her release this afternoon (Weds., Dec. 29).

Wrestlers are obviously part of that world, and a handful have tweeted out something in the hours since word of Storm’s departure hit the internet.

Liv Morgan had some Toni-appropriate emojis along with a picture from their September tag match against Carmella & Zelina Vega, one of several things WWE tried and pulled the plug on with Storm.

Toni’s WarGames opponent and Survivor Series teammate Shotzi Blackheart actually used word to shout out her now-former co-worker.

Toni Storm is the whole package! ABSOLUTELY BADASSSSS!!! — Shotzi (@ShotziWWE) December 29, 2021

Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. also went the photographic route, but hers is the post that’s getting the most attention. Probably because Baker is the Women’s World champion for AEW, the company in which a whole lot of people are already fantasy booking matches for Storm.

Is Tony Khan one of those people? Hmmmm...