Toni Storm is no longer with WWE (Updated)

Welp.

While it’s not clear at this point if WWE released her of their own volition, or if she requested a release that the company granted, both Fightful and Wrestling Observer have confirmed Toni Storm is no longer with the company.

UPDATE: PWInsider is hearing Storm asked for and was granted her release, then flew herself home from Baltimore where she had been set to appear on a SmackDown brand house show tonight (Dec. 29). The site also notes that WWE’s internal memorandum about Storm’s exit did not mention budget cuts, as most other releases have this year.

The 26 year old from Australia was the subject of much discussion lately, as her just completed program with SmackDown Women’s champion Charlotte Flair didn’t present her as much of a threat. That was preceded by a start-stop rollout, and followed with some confusing booking on house shows.

Storm made a splash in WWE upon her arrival in 2017, making the semi-finals of the first Mae Young Classic then winning the tournaments second (and to this point last) edition. She would have a long reign as the NXT UK Women’s champ, but couldn’t capture the U.S. version of that belt. Her call-up to SmackDown was announced in July of this year, and culminated with her loss to Flair last Friday.

Now this.

More as we have it.