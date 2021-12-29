Even wedding do-overs are good for wrestling ratings

With only one, less high profile Monday Night Football game as competition, and with the always reliable wedding angle on the card, there was no holiday hangover for on Dec. 27.

Both overall viewership and rating with 18-49 year olds were up from the week before. The audience of 1.592 million was a 2.5% improvement, and the demo number of .41 was almost 8% better than Dec. 20.

The episode peaked in the 9pm ET hour, and the under 50 crowd stuck around to see Edge dump goo on re-newlyweds Miz & Maryse and officiant Eric Bischoff.

Here’s the hourly breakdown:

Hour One: 1.589 million / .39

Hour Two: 1.656 million / .43

Hour Three: 1.532 million / .41

All that finished higher than Raw on among cable originals was ESPN’s coverage of the Miami Dolphins decisive win over the New Orleans Saints. MNF’s were off their recent highs, with the week 16 game “only” drawing 12.3 million viewers and a 3.26 in the key demo.

We’ll see how the red brand does to start the year with the Day 1 fallout show against a must-win game between rivals Pittsburgh and Cleveland.

Numbers via Showbuzz Daily