X-Pac says he’s been cleared to wrestle, and guys are already lining up

Two-time WWE Hall of Famer Sean “X-Pac” Waltman suffered a lot of injuries throughout his legendary career (none more iconic than this one, of course). That’s the case for a lot of wrestlers, let alone one who helped establish the cruiserweight style in the U.S.

One injury, however, was keeping the 49 year old on the sideline (not the one to his butthole). Waltman needed to get his knee fixed so he could have the proverbial one last run and step away from the business on his terms.

He revealed on this week’s edition of The Bump that his doctors tell him the knee is good to go, so the comeback in a go!

“My surgeon gave me the go-ahead. I just got the green light to get back in the ring... I’m just gonna get into better and better shape. I’ll be ring-ready beginning of next year — in case my phone rings.”

A lot of folks have pointed out that “beginning of next year” puts an entry in the Royal Rumble (going down Sat., Jan. 29, 2022 at The Dome at America’s Center in St. Louis) into play. Many X-Pac fans on the WWE roster are calling their shot, too.

You already know the answer to that one… ☠️ https://t.co/qZbBVKLtK0 pic.twitter.com/SqLkzW0rIU — SANTOS ESCOBAR (@EscobarWWE) December 29, 2021

Or maybe X-Pac wants to follow in Christian Cage’s footsteps, and work the Rumble before heading elsewhere...

If he wants one last great match, he knows who to call. @AEW WRESTLERS#FTR https://t.co/XTNgiukBJ5 — Uncle Dax FTR (@DaxFTR) December 29, 2021

Who do you want to see Sean Waltman face before he hangs up the boots for good?