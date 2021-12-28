A couple of WWE main roster stars will be wrestling at NXT New Year’s Evil

This week’s episode of NXT TV represented the go home show to the upcoming New Year’s Evil special next Tues., Jan. 4, 2022, in Orlando. It’s a show WWE has decided to load up with as many big matches as possible, and that includes booking two main roster stars to wrestle on it.

Here are the matches that were added to the show during tonight’s episode:

AJ Styles appeared via video to make clear he was coming for Grayson Waller next week. These two have been flirting with a match for a few weeks now, including Waller appearing on Monday Night Raw in Detroit this week.

MSK finally returned to the Performance Center to confront Imperium. WALTER called in to say MSK isn’t worthy of a tag team title match, which led to Riddle calling in and throwing down the gauntlet for a six-man tag team match. So it’s on!

In addition to those two matches, here’s what else is set for the card: