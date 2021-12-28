WWE best matches of 2021 confirms Seth Rollins’ middle name is now ‘Freaking’

WWE.com released their list of the 25 best matches the company put on in 2021.

While we can all probably quibble with the order in places, and a few personal favorite probably didn’t make the cut (while I get why it’s not here, the dude we once again call Bryan Danielson’s last match on SmackDown against Roman Reigns is the big omission for me)... it’s a good list.

The main thing that jumps out though is that the company is really committed to calling Becky Lynch’s husband “Seth ‘Freaking’ Rollins” now.

A match graphic for Day 1’s 4Way WWE title match is the first place I and a lot of folks noticed it. Rollins being referred to that way each of the five times he made this list confirms that’s what we’re doing now.

No matter... let us know what you think of dot com’s list:

25. Bobby Lashley vs. Drew McIntyre – WWE Championship Hell in a Cell Match (WWE Hell in a Cell)

24. RK-Bro vs. The Usos – Champions vs. Champions Match (Survivor Series)

23. Goldberg vs. Bobby Lashley – No Holds Barred Match (WWE Crown Jewel)

22. Roman Reigns vs. Edge – Universal Championship Match (WWE Money in the Bank)

21. WALTER vs. Tommaso Ciampa – NXT UK Championship Match (NXT TakeOver: Stand and Deliver – Night 1)

20. Roman Reigns vs. Cesaro – Universal Championship Match (WrestleMania Backlash)

19. Raquel Gonzalez, Io Shirai, Kay Lee Ray & Cora Jade vs. Team Toxic – WarGames Match (NXT WarGames)

18. Drew McIntyre vs. Sheamus – No Holds Barred Match (WWE Fastlane)

17. Seth “Freakin” Rollins vs. Cesaro (WrestleMania – Night 1)

16. Kevin Owens vs. Sami Zayn – Last Man Standing Match (SmackDown, July 2)

15. Big E vs. Drew McIntyre vs. Ricochet vs. King Nakamura vs. Riddle vs. Kevin Owens vs. Seth “Freakin” Rollins vs. John Morrison – Money in the Bank Ladder Match (WWE Money in the Bank)

14. Rhea Ripley vs. Raquel Gonzalez – Last Woman Standing Match (NXT New Year’s Evil)

13. Finn Bálor vs. Pete Dunne – NXT Championship Match (NXT TakeOver: Vengeance Day)

12. Edge vs. Seth “Freakin” Rollins (SummerSlam)

11. Rey Mysterio vs. Finn Bálor vs. Seth “Freakin” Rollins vs. Kevin Owens – Fatal 4-Way Ladder Match (Raw, Oct. 25)

10. Bad Bunny & Damian Priest vs. The Miz & John Morrison (WrestleMania – Night 1)

9. Big E vs. Bobby Lashley vs. Roman Reigns – Triple Threat Match (Raw, Sept. 20)

8. Team Black & Gold vs. Team 2.0 – WarGames Match (NXT WarGames)

7. Rhea Ripley vs. Charlotte Flair – Raw Women’s Championship Match (WWE Money in the Bank)

6. Roman Reigns vs. John Cena – Universal Championship Match (SummerSlam)

5. Becky Lynch vs. Charlotte Flair – Champion vs. Champion Match (Survivor Series)

4. WALTER vs. Ilja Dragunov – NXT UK Championship Match (NXT TakeOver 36)

3. Roman Reigns vs. Edge vs. Daniel Bryan – Universal Championship Triple Threat Match (WrestleMania – Night 2)

2. Sasha Banks vs. Bianca Belair – SmackDown Women’s Championship Match (WrestleMania – Night 1)

1. Edge vs. Seth “Freakin” Rollins – Hell in a Cell Match (WWE Crown Jewel)