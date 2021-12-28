George Bailey, Ralphie Parker & Rudolph Reindeer rough up SmackDown

You didn’t need to be based on the North Pole to know that SmackDown’s television numbers were going to drop last week. It was Christmas Eve, and because of that, WWE went with a pre-taped show.

So FOX probably isn’t going to put Vince McMahon & team on the naughty list for Dec. 24’s audience of 1.97 million (a 14% drop from the Friday before) and 18-49 year old rating of .48 (a more than 7.5% week-to-week decline).

SmackDown still finished second about broadcast show in the key demo, behind only NBC’s airing of It’s A Wonderful Life. Holiday-themed shows also delivered on cable, where TBS’ 8pm ET entry in the 24 Hours of A Christmas Story marathon that aired on both that network and TNT topped that chart. Freeform’s airings of Rudolph The Red Nosed Reindeer and Frosty The Snowman also beat SmackDown’s rating.

This Friday is New Year’s Eve, and will reportedly be a clip show that might not even air on FOX. So the blue brand will start trying to get back on the nice list with Jan. 7’s Day 1 fallout episode.

