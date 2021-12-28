Toni Storm returned to the SmackDown Women’s title scene at WWE’s Orlando house show

Wild week for our gal from Down Under.

Toni Storm joining Aliyah in a failed attempt to capture the 24/7 championship from Dana Brooke on Sun., Dec. 26 in Tampa. The next night at another untelevised stop on WWE’s Holiday Tour, Storm jumped right back into the chase for the SmackDown Women’s title — a scene she seemed to exit with a loss on the Christmas Eve edition of the blue show.

It was unsurprisingly not Toni’s time in a Triple Threat with Sasha Banks against the champion Charlotte Flair.

And you can certainly guess who took the fall.

Finish of Sasha Banks vs Charlotte Flair vs Toni Storm match #WWEOrlando pic.twitter.com/N29GlhM5DV — Omi Cron Kenobi (@THENEXTBlGTHlNG) December 28, 2021

But Storm was in an inarguably much better spot on Monday in Orlando than she was 90ish miles to the southwest the night before. The Boss Time team established on the Dec. 17 SmackDown seems alive and well, too.

Thx you guys so much this is 1 of the best moments of my life thank you!! #WWEOrlando pic.twitter.com/9jj5W03wsb — CØMING SØØN (@UltimateStrongZ) December 28, 2021

All “house show” caveats apply, and a note should be made that the roster was again depleted by COVID’s effects (and WWE’s precautions to minimize the coronavirus’ effects on their Day 1 PPV this weekend in Atlanta; Roman Reigns & King Woods were the big names who didn’t work last night in Orlando).

The best sign for Storm is probably that there seems to be a good amount of interest in what she’s doing. Whether you think her booking over the past week is a sign she’s doomed or much ado about nothing — a decent number of fans care enough to argue about it.

Any reactions, or overreactions, to Toni’s eventful holiday stretch?