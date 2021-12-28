WWE NXT results, live blog (Dec. 28, 2021): New Year’s Evil go home

Here's a place to check results and comment along with the newest episode of WWE NXT, airing live on Tuesday night at 8PM Eastern time slot on USA Network.

Check out our Tuesday morning preview post to get caught up on what's been happening, and what we expect this week.

Advertised for tonight from the WWE Performance Center: Riddle will be on hand as MSK calls out NXT Tag champs Imperium. North American champ Carmelo Hayes and Cruiserweight titleholder Roderick Strong sign the contact for their New Year’s Evil unification bout. Grayson Waller wrestles Dexter Lumis, Cora Jade teams with Raquel González to take on Toxic Attraction’s Gigi Dolin & Jacy Jayne, The Brian Kendrick returns to battle Harland, and more!

Come right back here at 8 p.m. ET when the NXT live blog kicks off once the show starts on USA. A running record of everything that happens will be below this line here.

Enjoy the show!

WWE NXT RESULTS AND LIVE BLOG FOR DEC. 28