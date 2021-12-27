NXT’s Grayson Waller shows up on Raw

Grayson Waller, who is being pushed as the most annoying man on planet Earth who has no friends and everyone hates for taking Johnny Gargano out, ran away from a fight with AJ Styles when “The Phenomenal One” showed up to NXT this past week. Then, during Monday Night Raw this week in Detroit, just before a scheduled Styles vs. Omos match, Waller was shown in the crowd, front row, holding a sign talking about the Grayson Waller Effect.

It’s becoming a whole thing.

As it turns out, the Omos match wouldn’t be taking place, though no reason was given for the big fella missing the show. Instead, Apollo Crews and Commander Azeez showed up to stand in his place. They originally announced Azeez vs. Styles, then went to commercial and came back and it was Crews vs. Styles.

WWE, you know?

Waller disappeared for the ensuing match, which Styles won with the Styles Clash, and it seems unlikely he’s here to stay, but he got some shine on the main show this week, and that counts for something.

