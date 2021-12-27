The Street Profits will challenge for the Raw tag team titles at WWE Day 1

While Randy Orton & Riddle spent this week’s episode of Monday Night Raw dealing with Alpha Academy — Riddle beat Chad Gable in a singles match before Orton did the same to Otis — the finals of the RK-Bro-nament would take place later in the night and determine who would challenge them for the Raw tag team titles at the Day 1 pay-per-view this coming Sat., Jan. 1, 2022, in Atlanta, Georgia. Said finals featured Rey & Dominik Mysterio taking on The Street Profits in a match that was delayed a week.

The delay was worth it, as the two teams put together a strong back-and-forth match that saw the Mysterio family come oh so close but ultimately fall when Ford pinned Dominik to give The Street Profits their next shot at the titles.

That was very good.

Here’s the updated Day 1 match card: