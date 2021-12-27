WWE Raw results, live blog (Dec. 27, 2021): Wedding vows renewed

WWE Monday Night Raw comes waltzing back into our lives tonight (Dec. 27, 2021) from the Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan, featuring all the latest build to the upcoming Day 1 event scheduled for the first day of January 2022.

Advertised for tonight: Maryse & The Miz renew their wedding vows, Dolph Ziggler challenges Damian Priest for the United States championship, Randy Orton vs. Otis, Austin Theory gets the chance to impress Vince McMahon against Finn Balor, AJ Styles takes on Omos following their breakup, and more!

Come right back here at 8 p.m. ET when the Raw live blog will kick off once the show starts on USA.

WWE RAW RESULTS AND LIVE BLOG FOR DEC. 27