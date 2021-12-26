WWE names the 10 most surprising moments on Raw in 2021

It really wasn’t all that memorable a year in WWE, as evidenced by this list of the 10 most surprising moments of 2021 on Monday Night Raw. Said list is from WWE itself:

10. Sheamus turns on Drew McIntyre

9. AJ Styles & Omos break up

8. Bad Bunny breaks a guitar on The Miz

7. Goldberg returns to confront Bobby Lashley

6. Randy Orton hits the Bro-Derek

5. Kevin Owens unleashes on Big E

4. Bobby Lashley wins the WWE championship from The Miz

3. Alexa Bliss throws fire at Randy Orton

2. Nikki A.S.H. cashes in the Money in the Bank contract to win the Raw women’s championship

1. Big E cashes in the Money in the Bank contract to win the WWE championship

The two cash-ins were obviously big moments on their own, but Nikki’s title reign didn’t last long and E’s, sadly, has been one of the least memorable WWE title reigns in recent memory. The other? The Miz’s run, early this year, which ended when he lost to Lashley, which came in fourth on this list.

Let’s hope 2022 goes better for the red brand.