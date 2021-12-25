Merry Christmas!

Whether you’re celebrating with family & friends (or, like yours truly, making do after plans to do that were cancelled by omicron) or just enjoying a peaceful Saturday, we here at Cageside Seats want to send you tidings of comfort and joy on Dec. 25, 2021.

And what better way to do that than with a picture of Montez Ford & Bianca Belair chatting with Jolly Old St. Nick at the WWE Holiday Party?

How about with CMLL’s mascot extraordinaire Kemonito wishing us Feliz Navidad and a prosperous 2022, then dancing with the Lady Kemonito doll he got from Santa — because lucha libre is the best?

¡El Consejo Mundial de Lucha Libre te desea feliz navidad en compañía de tus seres queridos!



¡Qué la paz, la tranquilidad, la armonía y el amor reinen en todos sus hogares! #CMLL #FelicesFiestas #FelizNavidad pic.twitter.com/iqvQRwDcRe — Lucha Libre CMLL (@CMLL_OFICIAL) December 25, 2021

Maybe you’re more of a “Mankind caroling as only Mankind can” kind of a reveler?

YOU’D BETTER WATCH OUT!



A slightly different take on a Christmas classic. pic.twitter.com/NpYeBhX9EX — Mick Foley (@RealMickFoley) December 21, 2021

Anybody know a word for "wreath" that rhymes with “ace”? Because this Hiroshi Tanahashi pic feels like it would make a great “Elf on the Shelf” gag...

Oh well, if you’re looking for a movie to watch today, I second Evil Uno’s recommendation.

Batman Returns is Evil Uno’s favorite Christmas movie. pic.twitter.com/QdZRXQJxZt — EVIL UNO of DARK ORDER (@EvilUno) December 25, 2021

But whatever gets you in the spirit, know that NXT’s Inclusive One has your back...

Whatever you may celebrate with your own family, no matter the holiday. Just know me and @harlandwwe wish you the best in your celebration pic.twitter.com/16tfLaepYV — Joe Gacy (@JoeGacy) December 24, 2021

... and that Becky Lynch’s entire clan is in Kris Kringle’s good graces...

As the guy sending out those certificates (who also does creepy renditions of Christmas classics) would say... Have A Nice Day!