The end of Paul Heyman

We wondered what the fallout from Roman Reigns firing Paul Heyman would be, and it came this week on Friday Night SmackDown in the form of a sit down interview that went all of three minutes.

It’s over.

Or so they want us to believe.

Heyman, who is maintaining that he’s not actually the advocate for Brock Lesnar anymore, is now claiming he’s probably going to retire from the industry because he doesn’t want to start all over finding the next big thing. The prospect of going to NXT and latching onto someone new does nothing for him.

Not after working with the greatest Universal champion of all time.

Even though said champion needs to be protected from Lesnar.

The whole thing is starting to reek more and more of a set up, a plot, a plan, a strategy employed by The Head of the Table and his Wiseman to take down Lesnar at the upcoming Day 1 pay-per-view in Atlanta. After all, why go to all this trouble if something isn’t up here?

We won’t have to wait much longer to find out.

