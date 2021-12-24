You can own Vince McMahon’s mansion for just $32 million

WWE is in the process of moving their corporate headquarters from one Stamford, Connecticut site to another, and it looks like that’s not the only real estate deal CEO & Chairman Vince McMahon is making.

More careful perusers of the internet than I (The Sun and SEScoops are the places I saw this item) discovered this listing on Compass.com.

Perched on 10 waterfront acres of lush grounds and mature landscaping, this architectural masterpiece is unrivaled in the juxtaposed design of hand-cut stone and modern design. A custom estate with unmatched luxury offering a lifestyle of comfort, sophistication, and security. Beautiful and private Converse Lake, in the coveted Conyers Farm. A quintessential country and equestrian setting for the person looking for privacy within close proximity to Manhattan. An immense amount of natural light pours through the steel-framed windows to facilitate open views of the water and grounds. A grand ‘great room’ for entertaining and access to the invisible edge pool with spa and radiant heat terracing. A true labor of love has been seen in every detail to accommodate today’s expectations.

Nice looking joint. Who among us couldn’t use a few extra thousand square feet?

If you’d like to make an offer, the info is at the link above. It’s been on the market since April, so don’t be scared off by that $32 million asking price. They might be willing to listen!