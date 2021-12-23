Paul Heyman has something to say after he was fired by Roman Reigns

Paul Heyman was fired and superman punched by Roman Reigns on last week’s episode of SmackDown. The Tribal Chief was about to dish out further damage in the form of a one-man conchairto, but Heyman was saved by his client Brock Lesnar.

Does this mean Heyman will be in Brock’s corner for the Universal championship match between Reigns and Lesnar at Day 1? Hopefully we’ll find out that answer when the former Special Counsel opens his big mouth tomorrow night (Dec. 24) on the Christmas Eve episode of SmackDown.

Here is WWE’s description of what you can expect to see:

“Last Friday, Universal Champion Roman Reigns absolutely floored the WWE Universe (and Paul Heyman) when he hugged his Special Council and thanked him for 40 years of service to his family before viciously firing him with a Superman Punch out of nowhere. Now, quite literally a man without an Island (of Relevancy), Heyman will speak for the first time since being let go with extreme prejudice. Find out what the former Special Council has to say this Friday at 8/7 C on FOX”

Elsewhere on the card, WWE is advertising a “12 Days of Christmas” 12-man gauntlet match to determine the number one contender to Shinsuke Nakamura’s Intercontinental title. There will also be championship gold on the line when Charlotte Flair takes on Toni Storm.

This show was taped last week, and you can read the spoilers here if you are so inclined.

Will you be tuning into SmackDown on Christmas Eve?