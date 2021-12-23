‘The most must-see wedding in WWE history’ is booked for Raw

Next week’s (Dec. 27) episode of Raw already had several matches announced for the show, and now WWE just added a wedding to the card.

After duping Edge and kissing over his fallen body this week, Miz and Maryse will renew their wedding vows. WWE’s web site assures us that it will be awesome.

The most must-see wedding in WWE history is upon us. Fresh off getting the better of Edge on his own talk show last week, The Miz and Maryse are in a celebratory mood. They plan to celebrate their love in front of the WWE Universe as they get set to renew their wedding vows this Monday on Raw. There is no telling what can happen when a wedding takes place in a WWE ring, but one thing is guaranteed: It will be awesome.

There’s always a chance that Miz could be booked in a match on the same night, especially if WWE is shorthanded due to COVID, but for now it appears this entire televised build for the match between Edge and Miz at Day 1 will include all talking segments and zero matches.

Are you excited to see what shenanigans go down when Miz and Maryse attempt to say “I do” one more time?