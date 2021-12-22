NXT returns to record low rating against football

NXT’s television numbers have been yo-yo-ing around since October, and that trend continued on Dec. 21. At least this Tuesday there were extenuating circumstances to soften the blow of hitting the show’s lowest 18 - 49 year old rating for the second time in three weeks.

According to Showbuzz Daily, last night’s episode was watched by 591K, a more than 5% increase from the week prior. The demo number of .11 was a 21% week-to-week decline, and tied Nov. 16 and Dec. 7 for the show’s worst number on USA. It also meant NXT finished 46th among cable originals

Those extenuating circumstances were football games. COVID rescheduling meant their were two NFL games that aired on FOX in different markets. Those were watched by more than 14 million people, pulling a demo rating of 3.78. Those were in addition to ESPN carrying college football bowl games, and Tuesday’s regular NBA coverage on TNT.

Does that mean it’ll bounce back next week? It certainly could, since the rating rebounded after the previous lows even without football being a factor. We’ll see how the post-Christmas, pre-New Year’s show does when its numbers come out.

In the meantime, here’s our usual look at NXT’s viewership and 18 - 49 year old demo rating since they moved to Tuesdays after WrestleMania 37.

