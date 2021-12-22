More football than normal helps Raw get more of its worst ratings ever

Given recent trends and its proximity to the Christmas holiday, the Dec. 20 Raw was always going to have lackluster television numbers. Then COVID forced the NFL to move its schedule around, resulting in two Monday games instead of the usual one.

Football airing from 5pm ET until after the end of Raw probably contributed to the fourth-lowest overall audience and the second lowest rating with 18-49 year olds in the show’s history. But seeing as the lowest demo number in show history was two weeks ago, WWE can’t really say extra NFL action was the only reason.

The average viewership of 1.553 million was down slightly more than 1% from Dec. 13. The .38 demo rating was 2.5% lower than the week prior.

Here’s the hourly breakdown:

Hour One: 1.601 million / .38

Hour Two: 1.599 million / .41

Hour Three: 1.460 million / .35

On the plus side, no one else is doing any better. Raw finished seventh among cable originals on Dec. 20, and the only things ahead of it were the NFL games and their various pre and post-game shows.

Next week is the Day 1 go home show, and — as of now — there’s only one Monday night game on the schedule.

Numbers via Showbuzz Daily