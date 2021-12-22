Brian Kendrick is coming back next week!

The Man with the Plan is coming back, baby!

“Hey Joe, I wanted to thank you for that attempt at an apology for Harland throwing me down the stairs the other week. It seemed to me that maybe you think I owe Harland an apology. And I thought about that, and, Joe, I’m doing something about that. Because today I went in and I resigned as a coach and I signed a waiver. And Harland — if you want an apology, you can get it from me in the ring next week.”

That big bastard Harland chucked poor Kendrick down a set of stairs and a man just can’t let that kind of thing stand, you know? So he’s coming back next week to do something about it.

Kendrick has been semi-retired dating back to October of last year.

NXT also booked a few more matches/segments for next week:

A Championship Unification contract signing between Roderick Strong and Carmelo Hayes, presided over by Wade Barrett

Dexter Lumis vs. Grayson Waller

Raquel Gonzalez & Cora Jade vs. Gigi Dolin & Jacy Jayne

That’s all well and good and all, but BRIAN KENDRICK!

Anyway, here are all the videos from NXT TV this week: