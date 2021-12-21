Multiple title matches booked for NXT New Year’s Evil

With only a couple weeks separating us from NXT’s next special, “New Year’s Evil” on Tues., Jan. 4, 2022, the promotion went ahead and booked multiple title matches for the show during this week’s episode of NXT TV.

They are:

Tommaso Ciampa vs. Bron Breakker for the NXT championship, a match we already talked about right here,

Mandy Rose vs. Raquel Gonzalez vs. Cora Jade for the NXT women’s championship, a match that came together after Gonzalez and Jade argued over who should be next in line for a title shot and Rose settled it by just booking a triple threat,

Roderick Strong vs. Carmelo Hayes in a title vs. title match. Strong is the cruiserweight champion and Hayes is the North American champion. Later, they called it a championship unification match, so it would seem one title is going away.

Those are the three matches they announced for this week but they also teased MSK showing up to NXT next week to challenge Imperium to a tag team title match. One would think that would take place at “New Year’s Evil” as well.

Like how the card is shaping up?