Bron Breakker is getting another shot at the NXT championship at New Year’s Evil

You knew this was coming.

Bron Breakker failed to capture the NXT championship in his first attempt, failing to defeat Tommaso Ciampa thanks to his relative inexperience. That was the story they told. That wasn’t the case at WarGames a couple weeks ago, however, as it was Breakker who pinned Ciampa to win the match for his team.

That meant one thing and one thing only.

Rematch!

Breakker took a quick detour on the way, as Malcolm Bivens wanted to set up Breakker vs. Cruiserweight Champion Roderick Strong. They handled that last week, with your favorite NXT emerging victorious.

It wasn’t until this week’s episode that Ciampa acknowledged a rematch is in order, revealing it will take place on the “New Year’s Evil” episode of NXT TV on Jan. 4, 2022.

Then this happened:

“Blood is in the water. This shark is going to eat you alive.”

Cool!

So far, Ciampa vs. Breakker is the only match officially booked for the show.