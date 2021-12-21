Veer Mahaan has been coming to Raw for more than two months

When WWE held their Draft back in October, Veer was split from his team. He was selected to remain on Raw, while Jinder Mahal and Shanky were moved to SmackDown.

It took a few weeks for the rosters to go into effect, but once they did, it didn’t take very long for the red brand to start heralding the arrival of its new singles star from India.

It had sense. Not only was the 6’ 4”, 275 pounder an impressive physical specimen, he’s got a compelling backstory. WWE’s got a few folks on the roster who’ve starred in movies, but Veer (real name Rinku Singh) might be the only one who’s had a movie made about him. The 33 year old from Uttar Pradesh signed a Major League Baseball contract in 2008 after winning a reality show, and his story was adapted six years later into Disney’s Million Dollar Arm.

Maybe that’s why WWE decided to tweak his presentation, and take the unusual step of adding to his kayfabe name. His second teaser a week later revealed he was now Veer Mahan.

He didn’t get a tweet the following Monday, but they didn’t want us to forget about him, so put one of the three teaser videos we’ve seen for “the lion of the red brand” on Twitter a couple days later...

The following Monday he taped a match for Main Event, pinning the soon-to-be released John Morrison. Surely this would be our last reminder...

Wouldn’t want to debut him right after Survivor Series, though...

Or around the Thanksgiving holiday...

GET READY FOR VEER MAHAAN!



VEER MAHAN IS COMING TO #WWERAW pic.twitter.com/aSmofZRCMq — WWE (@WWE) November 30, 2021

December. That’s when he’ll get here, right?

One more reminder while he beats Cedric Alexander on Main Event...

Oh ffs...

Call your friends because VEER MAHAAN is coming to #WWERaw! pic.twitter.com/mDoxlgs77g — WWE (@WWE) December 21, 2021

To steal a joke from notorious funny man Lance Storm, you probably don’t have to call your friends. If you send them a letter, it’ll probably get there before Veer gets to Raw.

Mahaan worked another Main Event match last night (Dec. 20), but I’m not falling for thinking that means anything.