COVID-willing, Trish Stratus wants to chat with Becky Lynch at WWE Toronto

A while back, Trish Stratus was announced as the host of WWE’s holiday house show in Toronto.

Any time the Hall of Famer does business with The ‘E, there’s speculation it could involve an angle, and possibly set-up a match. The 46 year old mother of two is in amazing shape, and is high on the list of dream opponents for just about every current member of the women’s roster. She’s also been a vocal supporter of current #1 contender Liv Morgan, so with the Toronto show scheduled on Dec. 29, for just days before Day 1, this tease Trish gave Renee Paquette and Miesha Tate on Sirius XM’s Throwing Down is worth remembering...

“It’s so exciting because live events are so fun. You just have fun, kind of riff, and it gives me a chance to mingle with the other talent that I haven’t mingled with. Perhaps, Becky Lynch would be interesting to chat with. [We’ll talk mom shop] behind the scenes and then in front of the scenes it might be a different conversation.”

Unfortunately, just like next week’s show in Quebec, the Toronto one might not even happen because of rising COVID cases. As Stratus said:

“If in fact it goes. Ontario is in a bit of a funny place once again. We’re not in a good spot, unfortunately. We will see. Hopefully, it’s a go. So far, we’re just waiting to make sure it’s going to be a go because things are shutting down.”

Get excited for whatever future Stratusfaction we get, but more importantly, stay safe.

