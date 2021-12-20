WWE already has four matches booked for Raw next week

Before this week’s episode of Monday Night Raw was even finished, WWE had already announced four matches for next week’s episode of Monday Night Raw in Detroit.

Here’s what we’re getting:

AJ Styles vs. Omos, which will be the first singles match between the two since they broke up. The big push for the big fella is on!

Randy Orton vs. Otis, in a match set up after the latter ran off the former following Orton’s win over Chad Gable this week.

Austin Theory vs. Finn Balor, a rematch from this week set up by Vince McMahon, who decided to give Theory yet another chance to impress him lest he be erased.

Damian Priest vs. Dolph Ziggler, a United States championship match Ziggler earned by winning via DQ this week. His tag team partner, Robert Roode, helped that along by taking a beating for him.

That’s all so far. Next week’s show will represent the final episode before the Day 1 pay-per-view, so expect more involving Kevin Owens, Seth Rollins, Bobby Lashley, Big E, Becky Lynch, Liv Morgan, and more.