The AJ Styles/Omos breakup is here

AJ Styles and Omos were guests on “Miz TV” this week on Monday Night Raw, where The Miz did everything he could to continue sewing seeds of dissent between the two former tag team champions, mentioning that Omos wasn’t happy while Styles denied it all. Before they could hash anything out, Rey & Dominik Mysterio showed up for a previously planned match.

Said match was moving along just fine until Omos refused to tag in, leading to Rey pinning Styles. Here’s what came next:

Styles called him “a piece of trash” and then they fought a bit, ending with Omos standing over AJ and telling him the next time they see meet it will be in the ring for a match between each other.

No word on when exactly that match will be, but Omos, who has been promoted by the likes of Undertaker as a modern day Andre the Giant, appears to finally be breaking off on his own. We’ll see how he does without Styles by his side.

