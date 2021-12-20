Christmas came early for SmackDown and Rampage’s ratings

The final television numbers for Fri, Dec. 17 are in. It was good news all around, too.

SmackDown’s audience grew 7.5% from the week prior, to 2.303 million. That’s the show’s best viewership number since Sept. 10. In the 18-49 year old demographic, the blue brand’s .52 was not only a 4% increase over Dec. 10 — it also won the night for FOX among broadcast shows, and tied with the second game of ESPN’s NBA doubleheader as the highest rated overall program.

Rampage was the seventh highest rated cable original of the night, with a .23 in the demo. That was a AEW’s best Friday number in a month, and a huge improvement over the week before. The overall audience also grew considerably. The 571K viewership was a 13.5% improvement over Dec. 10, and Rampage’s biggest audience since Nov. 5.

Unfortunately, it’ll be virtually impossible to improve on these gains. SmackDown is running a pre-taped episode on Christas Eve, and Rampage is bumped to Saturday by TNT’s regular holiday programming.